Jaguars Complete DC Interview With Packers LB Coach Anthony Campanile

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed an interview with Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile for their DC opening.

Here’s a list of candidates for the Jaguars DC vacancy:

Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

Campanile, 42, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator.