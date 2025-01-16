Jaguars Complete Interview With Ravens OC Todd Monken

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday evening that they’ve completed an interview with Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s an updated look at the Jaguars’ search:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Monken, 58, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 1 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.