Jaguars Completed HC Interview With Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed their requested interview with Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo for their head coach opening.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jaguars’ HC vacancy:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Spagnuolo, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Redskins as a player personnel intern in 1983. After several years coaching college and overseas, Spagnuolo was hired by the Eagles as a defensive assistant in 1999. He worked his way up to LBs coach before departing to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

The Rams would hire Spagnuolo as their head coach a few years later and he spent three seasons in St. Louis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

Spagnuolo had brief stints with the Saints and Ravens before returning to the Giants as their defensive coordinator in 2015. After Ben McAdoo was fired, the Giants promoted him to interim head coach in 2017, but he wound up sitting out the 2018 season.

From there, the Chiefs hired Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

In 2024, the Chiefs defense ranked No. 9 in yards allowed, No. 4 in scoring, No. 8 against the run and No. 18 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.