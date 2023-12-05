Jaguars Confirm High Ankle Sprain For Trevor Lawrence, Not Ruled Out For Week 14

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that QB Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain.

He added, “Everything is stable,” and they will see how Lawrence feels later this week. He would not rule Lawrence out for the Week 14 game against the Browns yet.

“We will see where he is in a couple of days,” he said via Demetrius Harvey.

Overall, this is great news for the Jaguars after Lawrence went down in a lot of pain on Monday night in the loss to the Bengals. He appears to have avoided any kind of fracture and should be back this season.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence has made 11 starts for the Jaguars and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed 51 times for 240 yards and three additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Lawrence as the news is available.