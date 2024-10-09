Jaguars Designate CB Tyson Campbell To Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday they have designated CB Tyson Campbell to return from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed CB Tyson Campbell on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List, the team announced today. Campbell was originally placed on the Reserve/Injured list on September 12, 2024. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 9, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He went down in Week 1 with an injury to his hamstring.

Campbell, 24, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018. The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth $9,015,013 million with a $3,916,438 million signing bonus. He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss.