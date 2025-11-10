Jaguars Designating TE Brenton Strange To Return

Jaguars HC Liam Coen announced that TE Brenton Strange is being designated to return from injured reserve, per John Shipley.

This will open a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out for a month with a hip injury.

Strange, 24, was named third-team All-Big Ten for Penn State in 2022. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus.

In 2025, Strange has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught 20 of 24 targets for 204 yards and no touchdowns.