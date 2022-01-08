Jaguars Elevate Six Players For Week 18

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve elevated several players including P Joseph Charlton, RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Danny Etling, WR Josh Hammond, OL Badara Traore and OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms for Week 18’s regular season finale.

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Packers this year before eventually signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.