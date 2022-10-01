Jaguars Elevating LB Ty Summers & OL Daryl Williams To Active Roster

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are elevating LB Ty Summers and OL Daryl Williams to their active roster for Week 4.

Summers, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $2,617,904 rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

In 2021, Summers appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.