Jaguars & Evan Engram Motivated To Get Extension Done Before Tag Deadline

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars and impending free-agent TE Evan Engram have had “positive discussions” on a long-term contract and both sides are “motivated” to get a deal done ahead of the March 7 franchise tag deadline.

Schultz writes Jacksonville values Engram “a ton,” which isn’t a surprise after a largely successful campaign last season by the tight end.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).