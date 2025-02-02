Jaguars Eyeing Lions Free Agent CB Carlton Davis?

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are a team to watch for pending Lions free agent CB Carlton Davis.

Fowler notes the Jaguars won’t be huge spenders in free agency but they want to fortify their secondary and could make a splurge on a spot like corner.

He adds Davis could be ranked as high as the No. 2 cornerback available by some teams this March and should have a healthy market.

Davis, 28, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis and two sixth-round picks.

He made a total of $14 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two recoveries, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.