Jaguars Fear Torn Achilles For DE Dawuane Smoot

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are afraid DE Dawuane Smoot has torn his Achilles.

Smoot went down at the very end of Jacksonville’s win against the Jets on Thursday night holding his heel after pushing off it. Achilles injuries are usually fairly easy to diagnose too, so things don’t look good for the veteran.

It’s an unfortunate blow, as he’d been a nice rotational player for the Jaguars this season.

Smoot, 27, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.