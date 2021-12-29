Jaguars First Interview Is With Doug Pederson On Thursday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are set to kick off interviews with head coaching candidates starting Thursday with former Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

Pederson is one of eight candidates who currently have interviews scheduled:

Interviews:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Scheduled)

Head Coach Candidates

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.