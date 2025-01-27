Jaguars HC Liam Coen ‘Pushing Hard’ To Hire Bucs Mike Greenberg As GM?

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, newly hired Jaguars HC Liam Coen is “pushing hard” to hire Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg as the team’s GM.

Pauline goes as far as to say that “it’s just a matter of whether Greenberg wants the job in Jacksonville.”

Coen will reportedly have a say in the team’s next GM so it makes sense that he would want to work with someone he’s familiar with.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Sunday that the Jaguars are expected to take their time in hiring their next general manager.

However, Jones mentioned that Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is someone to keep an eye on for the job.

Greenberg interviewed for the Jets’ GM job this offseason.

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as the news is available.