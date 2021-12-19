Jaguars HC Vacancy Expected To Be In High Demand Due To Trevor Lawrence

According to Jason La Canfora, the presence of No. 1 overall QB Trevor Lawrence will make the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy highly coveted by candidates this year.

While Lawrence has struggled at times and hasn’t lifted Jacksonville out of the morass it’s found itself in, La Canfora says people across the league remain incredibly high on Lawrence’s talent and potential.

Sources close to several of the top coaching candidates available have told La Canfora they would love to get in front of Jaguars owner Shad Khan for an interview.

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell will get consideration, especially if the team’s offense improves dramatically over the final four games. Lawrence was a proponent of Bevell getting the interim job from offensive coordinator.

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson would also be interested in interviewing with the Jaguars, per La Canfora, and has already laid the groundwork for his coaching staff.

Other candidates include Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Bills OC Brian Daboll, Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles.

The Jaguars fired HC Urban Meyer after just 13 games and a disastrous tenure overall. They can begin conducting interviews on December 28 following a rule change by the NFL this year.

Lawrence, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2021, Lawrence has made 13 starts for the Jaguars and completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,735 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s also rushed 50 times for 243 yards and two additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.