Jaguars Hoping To Interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have added Rams OC Kevin O’Connell to their candidate list for their head coaching vacancy.

O’Connell is a new addition to the Jaguars’ candidate list and yet another twist in a search that has been full of them.

At a few points last week, it looked like Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich would be Jacksonville’s next head coach, with additional intrigue surrounding the status of GM Trent Baalke and whether each side was waging a preemptive power play.

Rapoport notes Leftwich is still a candidate for the Jaguars but O’Connell is someone who’s consistently drawn positive feedback within the building, even if he wasn’t on the team’s initial list of candidates.

Rapoport adds the Jaguars hope to be able to interview him early this coming week. The Rams are set to play in the NFC Championship today against the 49ers.

O’Connell is also reportedly a finalist for the Vikings head coaching vacancy and is among the candidates who have interviewed with the Texans.

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former NFL QB Josh McCown

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.