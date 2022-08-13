Jaguars Hosted WR Jordan Veasy For Visit

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in free agent WR Jordan Veasy for a visit on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Veasy, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars late in the year.

Veasy signed a futures deal with the Colts in 2019, but was waived coming out of the preseason this year. He would later have brief stints with the Bills and Washington before joining the Texans last summer.

From there, he caught on with the Raiders this past May before being waived earlier in the week.

In 2021, Veasy was active for two games but did not record a statistic.