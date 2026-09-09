Jaguars In Active Talks With WR Parker Washington

Jaguars WR Parker Washington said he is in active negotiations on a long-term deal with the team, per Ryan O’Halloran.

“The talks are continuing,” he said. “I want to be here. The Jags want me to be here.”

It sounds like some progress has been made since the last report a week ago. Washington would prefer to get a deal done before Week 1 but the Jaguars have been comfortable negotiating in-season.

Washington was a late-season breakout for Jacksonville last year and he has caught a ton of passes from QB Trevor Lawrence during training camp.

Washington, 24, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a $192,264 signing bonus.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 58 passes on 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Washington as the news is available.