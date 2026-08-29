Jaguars Inquired About Saints QB Spencer Rattler

Nick Underhill reports that the Jaguars had inquired about a trade for Saints QB Spencer Rattler but eventually swapped day three picks to acquire QB Quinn Ewers from the Dolphins on Saturday.

Rattler, 25, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second year when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,356,480 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $336,480.

In 2025, Rattler appeared in nine games for the Saints, making eight starts and completing 174 of 257 passes (67.7 percent) for 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.