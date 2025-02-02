Jaguars Interviewed Ron Rivera For Role On Staff

According to John Shipley, the Jaguars had an interview with former Commanders and Panthers HC Ron Rivera this past weekend.

Shipley says it’s not clear what position Rivera was interviewing for but it would make sense for him to take some sort of senior role or assistant head coach.

The Jaguars are currently light on experience, with first-timers at head coach (Liam Coen) and defensive coordinator (Anthony Campanile). The 63-year-old Rivera has experience in droves.

Rivera interviewed for the Bears and Raiders’ head coaching jobs and has made it known he’s looking to return to a coaching role.

Rivera, 63, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).