Jaguars Interviewing Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Friday

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are interviewing Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Moore is among eight candidates being considered for the Jacksonville job. Earlier today, the Jaguars also reportedly met with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich.

According to Michael Gehlken, Moore will interview with the organization virtually as his team prepares for Week 18 against the Eagles.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Postponed)

(Postponed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Moore, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position last year, despite the coaching change.

In 2021, the Cowboys rank No. 2 in total offense, No. 3 in passing yards, No. 10 in rushing, and No. 1 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.