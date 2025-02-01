Jaguars Interviewing Rams Assistant Zak Kromer For OL Coach

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars plan to interview Rams assistant OL coach Zak Kromer for their OL coach position.

Kromer has been with the Rams for the past eight seasons and has worked with new Jaguars HC Liam Coen.

He started his NFL coaching career with the Bills as a coaching assistant back in 2016.

From there he joined the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2017 before becoming an offensive quality control coach.

In 2021, the Rams named him an offensive assistant coach, before promoting him once more to assistant offensive line coach in 2023.

We will have more news on Kromer and the Jaguars as it becomes available.