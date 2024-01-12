Jaguars Interviewing Ravens Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt For DC Job

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced the Jaguars are scheduled to interview defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt for their vacant defensive coordinator job, per Jeff Zrebiec.

This marks Jacksonville’s first reported interest in a defensive coordinator candidate since parting ways with Mike Caldwell earlier this week.

Hewitt, 49, began his coaching career as Notre Dame’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2003. He became Rutgers’ running backs and cornerbacks coach from 2004-2011 before making the jump to the NFL.

The Ravens hired Hewitt as its defensive backs coach from 2012-2019 before being pass defense coordinator from 2020-2021. Baltimore promoted him to defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach in 2022.