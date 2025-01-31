Jaguars Interviewing Vikings Assistant Grant Udinski For OC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are interviewing Vikings assistant OC and assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s an updated list of Jacksonville’s candidates:

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Commanders QBs coach Tavita Pritchard

Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski

Udinski has drawn a lot of interest around the league this offseason. He’s had interviews with the Buccaneers, Texans, Patriots, and Seahawks so far.

Udinski interviewed for the Patriots, Bucs and Seahawks’ offensive coordinator jobs this offseason, so he’s becoming an increasingly popular candidate.

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.