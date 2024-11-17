Jaguars Looking To Package Trent Baalke With Bill Belichick?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Football Night in America that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke could keep his job into next season and joined “as part of a package deal” with Bill Belichick.

Florio mentions that Baalke previously worked with Belichick back in 1998 with the Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Saturday that a “dramatic move could come as soon as this week” for the Jaguars should they lose to the Lions.

Jacksonville wound up getting blown out so it seems like a foregone conclusion that HC Doug Pederson will be let go and the only question is whether it happens in season or not.

The Jaguars are on bye so they have time to make some changes internally if they want to go that route.

All indications are Belichick will throw his hat back into the coaching ring this coming offseason as he chases the all-time NFL wins record.

The future Hall of Fame coach interviewed with the Falcons this past offseason after leaving New England and was thought to be the frontrunner for the position. But Atlanta hired HC Raheem Morris and Belichick was shut out of the remaining vacancies.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.