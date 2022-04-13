Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Officially Signs Franchise Tender

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that LT Cam Robinson has officially signed his franchise tender for the 2022 season.

.@Jaguars OL Cam Robinson has signed his franchise tender, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) April 13, 2022

It marks Robinson’s second consecutive season under the franchise tag and the team will have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and is set to make $16.7 million in 2022.

In 2021, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars, making 14 starts for them at left tackle.