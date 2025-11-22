Jaguars Made Three Moves, Activated TE Brenton Strange

The Jaguars announced several roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Brenton Strange from injured reserve.

Jacksonville also elevated DL Matt Dickerson and DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig for Week 12.

Strange, 24, was named third-team All-Big Ten for Penn State in 2022. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus.

Strange has been out for a month with a hip injury.

In 2025, Strange has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught 20 of 24 targets for 204 yards and no touchdowns.