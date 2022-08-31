Jaguars Make Five Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including releasing OL Will Richardson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today. •OLB Jamir Jones (waived)

•K James McCourt (waived)

•OL Will Richardson Jr. (released)

•S Josh Thompson (waived)

•K Jake Verity (waived/injured) — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 31, 2022

The team is also waiving K James McCourt, OLB Jamir Jones, S Josh Thompson, and K Jake Verity (waived/injured).

Richardson, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before re-signing with the team.

In 2021, Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.