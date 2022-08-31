Jaguars Make Five Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including releasing OL Will Richardson.

The team is also waiving K James McCourt, OLB Jamir Jones, S Josh Thompson, and K Jake Verity (waived/injured).

Richardson, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before re-signing with the team. 

In 2021, Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply