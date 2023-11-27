Jaguars Make Four Moves Including Placing LT Cam Robinson On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed LT Cam Robinson on injured reserve.

Robinson went down with a knee injury that was projected to sideline him between three and six weeks. He’ll now miss at least four before he’s eligible to come off IR.

Jacksonville also promoted OL Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster and signed OL Keaton Sutherland and OL Jimmy Murray to the practice squad.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2023, Robinson has started seven games for the Jaguars at left tackle.