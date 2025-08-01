Jaguars Make Two Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed OL Ricky Lee and waived WR Louis Rees-Zammit in a corresponding roster move.

We have signed OL Ricky Lee and waived WR Louis Rees-Zammit.@Shift4 | #DUUUVALhttps://t.co/ERCtaqfCVr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 1, 2025

Lee, 25, originally signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T in 2023. He wound up making Carolina’s active roster as a rookie.

He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. Minnesota released him in September and caght on with the Browns’ practice squad a week later. The Giants’ signed him to their taxi squad in December but released him a month later.

In 2023, Lee appeared in six games for the Panthers.