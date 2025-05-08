Jaguars’ New Regime ‘Not So High’ On RB Travis Etienne?

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne had a disappointing season in 2024, finishing with just 558 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing sources around the league, reports that Jacksonville’s new regime with GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen is “not so high” on Etienne.

Because of this and Tank Bigsby‘s issues with fumbles, Fowler could see fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten making a quick impact on the Jaguars.

In recent weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed Etienne among numerous players on rookie contracts who could be traded on draft weekend. The running back obviously remains in Jacksonville, but it could be interesting to see if he’s on the trade block as the offseason program ramps up.

The Jaguars also took seventh-round RB LeQuint Allen out of Syracuse, so perhaps they are preparing for life without Etienne.

Etienne, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Etienne appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and rushed 150 times for 558 yards and two touchdowns, adding 39 receptions on 52 targets for 254 yards.