Jaguars Not Expected To Trade OLB Josh Allen

NFL Media reports that while the Jaguars have received a lot of interest in OLB Josh Allen, they are not expected to trade the young pass rusher.

The report stats the Jaguars would rather keep and extend Allen, who will play out his fifth-year option in 2023, than try and figure out how to replace him.

Allen, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which is projected to be $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Allen has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 edge rusher out of 112 qualifying players.

