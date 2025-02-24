Jaguars Officially Announce Coaching Staff Under Liam Coen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season under new HC Liam Coen.

Here are the Jaguars’ coaches for the upcoming year:

HC Liam Coen

OC Grant Udinski

DC Anthony Campanile

ST coordinator Heath Farwell

Pass game coordinator Shane Waldron

QB coach Spencer Whipple

OL coach Shaun Sarrett

WR coach Edgar Bennett

TE coach Richard Angulo

RB coach Chad Morton

Offensive pass game specialist John Van Dam

Assistant WR coach Tyler Tettleton

Assistant OL coach/run game specialist Keli’i Kekuewa

Offensive assistant Trevor Mendelson

Offensive assistant Fred Walker

DL coach Matt Edwards

LB coach Tem Lukabu

DB coach Anthony Perkins

Secondary coach Ron Milus

Assistant DL coach Derrick LeBlanc

Assistant LB coach Kevin Wilkins

Assistant DB coach Drew Lascari

Senior defensive assistant Bill Sheridan

Defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel

Assistant ST coach Luke Thompson

Director of strength and conditioning Eric Ciano

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Paul Jackson

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Lanier Coleman

Assistant to the head coach Jay Kaiser

Assistant to the head coach ElizaBeth Harrison

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator. Jacksonville hired him to be their head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.