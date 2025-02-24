Jaguars Officially Announce Coaching Staff Under Liam Coen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season under new HC Liam Coen.
Here are the Jaguars’ coaches for the upcoming year:
- HC Liam Coen
- OC Grant Udinski
- DC Anthony Campanile
- ST coordinator Heath Farwell
- Pass game coordinator Shane Waldron
- QB coach Spencer Whipple
- OL coach Shaun Sarrett
- WR coach Edgar Bennett
- TE coach Richard Angulo
- RB coach Chad Morton
- Offensive pass game specialist John Van Dam
- Assistant WR coach Tyler Tettleton
- Assistant OL coach/run game specialist Keli’i Kekuewa
- Offensive assistant Trevor Mendelson
- Offensive assistant Fred Walker
- DL coach Matt Edwards
- LB coach Tem Lukabu
- DB coach Anthony Perkins
- Secondary coach Ron Milus
- Assistant DL coach Derrick LeBlanc
- Assistant LB coach Kevin Wilkins
- Assistant DB coach Drew Lascari
- Senior defensive assistant Bill Sheridan
- Defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel
- Assistant ST coach Luke Thompson
- Director of strength and conditioning Eric Ciano
- Assistant strength and conditioning coach Paul Jackson
- Assistant strength and conditioning coach Lanier Coleman
- Assistant to the head coach Jay Kaiser
- Assistant to the head coach ElizaBeth Harrison
Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.
He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.
He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator. Jacksonville hired him to be their head coach ahead of the 2025 season.
In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!