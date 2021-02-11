Jaguars Officially Announce Coaching Staff

The Jaguars officially announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season under new HC Urban Meyer.

Introducing Head Coach Urban Meyer's 2021 coaching staff

The full staff includes:

Assistant HC/ILB coach Charlie Strong

OC Darrell Bevell

DC Joe Cullen

ST coordinator Brian Schneider

QB coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

TE coach Tyler Bowen

WR coach Sanjay Lal

RB coach Bernie Parmalee

OL coach George Warhop

Assistant OL coach Todd Washington

Offensive QC coach Quinton Ganther

Offensive assistant Will Harriger

ST assistant Carlos Polk

Safeties coach Chris Ash

CB coach Tim Walton

Nickel coach Joe Danna

DL coach Tosh Lupoi

Assistant DL coach Sterling Lucas

OLB coach Zach Orr

Assistant LB coach Tony Gilbert

Defensive QC coach Patrick Reilly

Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton

Jacksonville also hired a strength and conditioning staff that includes director of sport performance Chris Doyle, most recently in a similar position at Iowa, head S&C coach Anthony Schlegel and assistant S&C coaches Brandon Ireland, Adam Potts and Cedric Scott.

Bevell, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia.

Strong, 60, began his coaching career at Florida back in 1983. He worked for a number of schools before returning to Florida as their defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Louisville hired Strong as their head coach in 2010 and he later departed for the head-coaching job at Texas. He spent three seasons in Texas before being fired hired as USF’s head coach.

Strong spent the 2020 season at Alabama as a defensive analyst.

For his career, Strong’s teams have produced a record of 74-53 (58.3 percent) over the course of 11 seasons.

Sutton, 70, began his coaching career back in 1972 as a graduate assistant at Michigan. He took his first NFL coach job several years when he agreed to become the Jets’ LBs coach for the 2000 season.

From there, Sutton worked his way up to Senior defensive assistant/LBs coach before departing to become the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 2013. Sutton joined the Falcons’ staff in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta.

In 2018, the Chiefs’ defense ranked No. 24 in fewest points allowed, No. 31 in fewest yards allowed, No. 27 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 31 in fewest passing yards allowed.