Jaguars Officially Cut 35 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Jaguars helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. LB Yasir Abdullah
  2. QB Joey Aguilar
  3. DT Tommy Akingbesote
  4. DT T.J. Bollers
  5. WR Brady Boyd
  6. WR Chandler Brayboy
  7. LB Amari Burney
  8. OL Jerome Carvin
  9. DE Quindarius Dunnigan
  10. TE Patrick Herbert
  11. CB Preston Hodge
  12. DT Jalen Hunt
  13. LB Jack Kiser
  14. OL Ricky Lee
  15. LB Jalen McLeod
  16. OL Timothy McKay
  17. CB Jabbar Muhammad
  18. S Devin Neal Jr.
  19. OL Jimto Obidegwu
  20. WR Trebor Peña
  21. S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
  22. RB J’Mari Taylor
  23. S Trevian Thomas
  24. WR Michael Wortham
  25. OL Kilian Zierer
  26. QB Carter Bradley (Injured)
  27. DT Kevie Rose (Injured)
  28. CB Corey Ballentine
  29. OL Geron Christian Sr.
  30. RB DeeJay Dallas
  31. OL Chuma Edoga
  32. WR Tim Jones
  33. QB Nick Mullens
  34. LB Baylon Spector
  35. WR Austin Trammell

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. DE Zach Durfee
  2. OL Patrick Mekari

Placed on Reserve/Injured

  1. OL Sam Mustipher

Mullens, 31, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

Mullens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020, but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent. The Eagles signed him to a contract before releasing him, and he eventually caught on with the Browns.

Mullens signed with the Raiders as a backup to QB Derek Carr but was traded to the Vikings for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Minnesota re-signed him to a contract in 2023. 

He spent 2024 with Minnesota before joining Jacksonville for the 2025 season as a backup.

In 2025, Mullens appeared in five games for the Jaguars and completed all three of his passes for 19 yards.

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