Jaguars Officially Rule Out QB Trevor Lawrence & RB Tank Bigsby

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have officially ruled out RB Tank Bigsby and QB Trevor Lawrence for Week 11.

Lawrence will miss his second-straight game with a shoulder injury while Bigsby will miss his first game this season with an ankle injury.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in nine games and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Bigsby, 23, was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year rookie contract through 2026 with a base salary of $945,133 in 2024.

In 2024, Bigsby has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and rushed 95 times for 519 yards (5.5 YPC) and four touchdowns along with three receptions for 36 yards.