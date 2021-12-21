Jaguars Place RB Carlos Hyde & S Rayshawn Jenkins On IR

The Jaguars announced they have placed RB Carlos Hyde and S Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve.

Jenkins has a broken ankle so his season is over. Hyde’s injury might not be as serious but with only three games left in the season, he won’t be eligible to return.

Jenkins, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 73 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and three passes defended.

Hyde, 31, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.681 million contract before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $15 million with the Browns.

The Browns later traded Hyde to the Jaguars midseason for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Hyde was set to make a base salary of $3,250,000 for the 2019 season when the Jaguars released him.

Hyde signed on with the Chiefs but was later traded to the Texans coming out of the preseason. He spent the 2020 season with the Seahawks, then returned to the Jaguars on a two-year, $6 million deal.

In 2021, Hyde appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 253 yards on 72 carries (3.5 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 12 receptions on 22 targets for 65 yards receiving.