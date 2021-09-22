Jaguars Place TE James O’Shaughnessy On Injured Reserve

The Jaguars announced they have placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve.

O’Shaughnessy has a high ankle sprain and will miss a minimum of three games before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve.

O’Shaughnessy, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later.

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, O’Shaughnessy has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and caught seven passes for 72 yards receiving and no touchdowns.