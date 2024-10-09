Jaguars Place WR Devin Duvernay On IR

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve.

Duvernay, 27, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville.

In 2024, Duvernay has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught one pass for -1 yard. He has also carried the ball three times for ten yards. As a returner, Duvernay has brought back seven punts for 81 yards and five kicks for 100 total yards.