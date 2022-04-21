Jaguars Plan To Hire 49ers Exec Ethan Waugh As Assistant GM

According to Nick Wagoner, 49ers VP of player personnel Ethan Waugh has agreed to take a job with the Jaguars as assistant general manager.

Waugh will remain in San Francisco through the draft, then join Jacksonville in May.

The Jaguars had reportedly been looking to bolster their front office earlier this offseason in some capacity. Waugh will slot in the organizational hierarchy under GM Trent Baalke, who he worked for when Baalke was in San Francisco.

Waugh has been with the 49ers for 17 years in various capacities. He joined the team in 2004 as a player personnel assistant and has been an area scout, regional scout, senior player personnel coordinator and director of college scouting.