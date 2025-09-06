Jaguars Planning For Rookie WR Travis Hunter To Be ‘Every-Down WR, Situational CB’ In Week 1

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are planning for first-round pick Travis Hunter to be an “every-down wide receiver and situational corner” for them in their season opener against the Panthers.

Sources tell Schefter that while the bulk of Hunter’s snaps should come at wide receiver, it’s possible that the Jaguars could adjust his usable in Week 2 and beyond.

The plan for Hunter is reportedly to mix up his usage throughout the course of the season with there being a few weeks he’ll see time as both a full-time wide receiver and cornerback.

“We’re going to have to figure it out,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters Friday. “We’re going to have to all be flexible. We’ll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?”

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in round one on Hunter. Per Adam Schefter, Hunter has signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record, making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.