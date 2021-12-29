Jaguars Put Three Including OL Cam Robinson On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens and LB Dylan Moses on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Jaguars announced some moves earlier in the day:

NFLTR) Jaguars placed S Rudy Ford on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Jaguars placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Robinson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson will make a salary of $13.754 million under the tag in 2021.

In 2021, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars, making 14 starts for them at left tackle.

