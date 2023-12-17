Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence In Concussion Protocol

After Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence has entered the concussion protocol.

Lawrence was able to finish the game and was later evaluated by medical staff. Peterson said he thinks it happened on the Lawrence’s scramble.

The Jaguars have C.J. Beathard behind Lawrence should he miss Week 16’s game, but this is big news considering that the Jaguars are currently tied for the AFC South lead with the Colts and Texans.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

