Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Out For Week 11, Mac Jones Will Start

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be out again in Week 11 with a shoulder injury and QB Mac Jones will get the start in his place once more.

Lawrence doesn’t have surgery scheduled at this point in time but it could still be an option as he is now missing his second straight game.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in nine games and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 113 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

