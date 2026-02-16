Jaguars Re-Sign RB DeeJay Dallas & DL Matt Dickerson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have re-signed RB DeeJay Dallas and DL Matt Dickerson to contracts.

Dallas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.79 million contract with Seattle.

Dallas finished out his rookie deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. Arizona released him after camp in 2025 and he caught on with the Panthers.

He bounced on and off their practice squad and was eventually signed to Jacksonville’s active roster in December.

In 2025, Dallas appeared in six games for the Panthers and Jaguars. He rushed three times for 21 yards.