Jaguars Re-Sign RFA DB Andrew Wingard & ERFA LB Jamir Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially re-signed RFA Andrew Wingard and ERFA LB Jamir Jones on Monday.

Wingard, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and just finished out the agreement in 2021.

In 2021, Wingard appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 87 tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass deflection.

Jones, 23, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

Jones signed with the Steelers last offseason and managed to make the roster coming out of training camp but was later cut.

Jones caught on with the Rams in September before being waived in December, where he finished out the year in Jacksonville.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Steelers, Rams, and Jaguars and recorded 15 total tackles.