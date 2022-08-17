Jaguars Release DT Malcom Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday they have released veteran DT Malcom Brown.

He was a relatively big offseason signing for the Jaguars just last season after a trade from the Saints, but they appear to be ready to go in a different direction.

Brown, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Texas by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.613 million rookie contract that included $6.242 million guaranteed and earned a base salary of $1,473,168 in 2018.

The Patriots declined Brown’s fifth-year option, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

New Orleans traded him to the Jaguars in 2021, who signed him to a new two-year, $11 million extension.

In 2021, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, recording 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 99 interior defender out of 108 qualifying players.