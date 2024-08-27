Jaguars Releasing DB Terrell Edmunds

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are releasing veteran DB Terrell Edmunds ahead of the 53-player deadline.

Rapoport adds that the team plans to bring him back to the practice squad unless he signs with the 53-man roster of another franchise.

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

In 2023, Edmunds appeared in nine games for the Titans and seven games for the Eagles, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.