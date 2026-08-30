Jaguars Releasing QB Nick Mullens

Mike Garafolo reports that the Jaguars are releasing veteran QB Nick Mullens after trading for QB Quinn Ewers yesterday.

Mullens, 31, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

Mullens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020, but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent. The Eagles signed him to a contract before releasing him, and he eventually caught on with the Browns.

Mullens signed with the Raiders as a backup to QB Derek Carr but was traded to the Vikings for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Minnesota re-signed him to a contract in 2023.

He spent 2024 with Minnesota before joining Jacksonville for the 2025 season as a backup.

In 2025, Mullens appeared in five games for the Jaguars and completed all three of his passes for 19 yards.