Jaguars Restructure CB Greg Newsome II For $7m In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Jaguars are restructuring CB Greg Newsome II’s contract by converting his base salary into a signing bonus and adding four void years for $7 million in 2025 cap space.
The Jaguars now have around $12 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming trade deadline.
Newsome, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.
He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed.
He was traded to Jacksonville with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
In 2025, Newsome has appeared in six games for the Browns and Jaguars and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!