Jaguars Restructure CB Greg Newsome II For $7m In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Jaguars are restructuring CB Greg Newsome II’s contract by converting his base salary into a signing bonus and adding four void years for $7 million in 2025 cap space.

The Jaguars now have around $12 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming trade deadline.

Newsome, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed.

He was traded to Jacksonville with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

In 2025, Newsome has appeared in six games for the Browns and Jaguars and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.