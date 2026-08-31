Jaguars Restructure DE Josh Hines-Allen For $4.56M In Cap Space

Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Jaguars restructured DE Josh Hines-Allen‘s contract to create $4.56 million in 2026 cap room.

Hines-Allen, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which saw him earn $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then re-signed with Jacksonville on a five-year, $150 extension in April 2024, and he’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $18.84 million in 2026.

In 2025, Hines-Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 49 tackles, eight sacks and three passes defended.